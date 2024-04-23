Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Investment analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.60 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 100.64% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Auna in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
