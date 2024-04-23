MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDB stock opened at $340.16 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $212.52 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 1.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.