MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.
MongoDB Trading Up 3.9 %
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.12, for a total transaction of $1,364,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,156,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,602,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
