Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of CPRI opened at $37.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Capri has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Capri will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,766,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth approximately $52,347,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

