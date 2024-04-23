Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 11.54%.
Bel Fuse Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BELFA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $78.77.
About Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.
