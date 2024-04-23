Bel Fuse (BELFB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.86 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 24.87%. On average, analysts expect Bel Fuse to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BELFB opened at $57.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $727.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.44. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $74.75.

Bel Fuse Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

BELFB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Insider Activity at Bel Fuse

In other Bel Fuse news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

Featured Stories

