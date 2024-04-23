BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Stake Trimmed by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 174,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BIT stock opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

