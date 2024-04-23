Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS:CBOE opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,285,448.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.18.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

