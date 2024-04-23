CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.18.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

