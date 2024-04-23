Cerity Partners LLC Invests $811,000 in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $146,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 179.2% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,087,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $86,424.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $205,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 842,900 shares in the company, valued at $37,087,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock worth $592,806. Company insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

10x Genomics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.90.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.05). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 41.17% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $183.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

