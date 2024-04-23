Contrasting BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF)

BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) and TP ICAP (OTCMKTS:TULLF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTCS $1.34 million 17.69 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.70 TP ICAP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TP ICAP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BTCS.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00 TP ICAP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BTCS and TP ICAP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

BTCS presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than TP ICAP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BTCS and TP ICAP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26% TP ICAP N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BTCS beats TP ICAP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTCS

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About TP ICAP

TP ICAP plc, through its portfolio of businesses, provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution solutions, and data and analytics. It operates in four divisions: Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Institutional Services, and Data & Analytics. The Global Broking division offers professional intermediary services that enable buyers and sellers to execute trades covering rates, foreign exchange and money markets, local markets, equities, and credit asset classes. The Energy & Commodities division assists its clients in energy and commodity transactions ranging from canvassing the market for expressions of interest to intelligence gathering, negotiations, commercial implementation, and post-transaction processing, as well as provides insights on unpredictable factors that affect energy and commodities markets. This division primarily focuses on the oil, gas, power, renewables, ferrous metals, base metals, precious metals, soft commodities, and coal markets. The Institutional Services division provides an agency sales and execution service in a range of asset classes for hedge funds, asset managers, and asset owners. The Data & Analytics division offers pricing, reference data, and analytical tools for making investment, portfolio analysis, valuation, risk management, and compliance decisions for various asset classes and markets. The company's clients include banks, insurance companies, pension funds, asset managers, hedge funds, governmental organizations, central banks, charities and endowment funds, energy producers and refiners, corporate treasurers, information analysts, risk and compliance managers, and those responsible for trading activities in their business. It primarily operates in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

