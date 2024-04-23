Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 5,074 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,143 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,159,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 302,099 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Sealed Air by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,243,000 after purchasing an additional 128,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 38,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.18.

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

