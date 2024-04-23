SilverCrest Metals Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

Read Our Latest Report on SIL

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$10.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.12. SilverCrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$5.54 and a 52 week high of C$10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.