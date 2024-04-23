Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires New Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Hexcel by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.93 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HXL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

