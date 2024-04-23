National Bank Financial Upgrades Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) to “Sector Perform”

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised Thomson Reuters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.42.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $152.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $161.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 39.67%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 12.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

