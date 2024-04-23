Cetera Trust Company N.A Acquires Shares of 1,662 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on USB. Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

