Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,994,000 after purchasing an additional 121,998 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,243,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $502.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $513.49 and its 200 day moving average is $479.91. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $405.54 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

