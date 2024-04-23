Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $51,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NGG opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,165.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

