Cetera Trust Company N.A Invests $51,000 in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
National Grid Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE:NGG opened at $65.85 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National Grid
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.