Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 3,074 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 10.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.5% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.19.

Insider Activity at Invitation Homes

In other Invitation Homes news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

About Invitation Homes

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.