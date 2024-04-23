Cetera Trust Company N.A Makes New $38,000 Investment in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 198,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,509,000 after buying an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $382.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $370.46. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

