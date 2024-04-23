Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ameresco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ameresco by 5.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Ameresco by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 25.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMRC opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.55 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $998.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMRC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BNP Paribas raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Ameresco from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.69.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

