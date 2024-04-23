Cetera Trust Company N.A Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 30,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

