Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $782,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after acquiring an additional 116,330 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $253.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.24.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.61%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.65.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total value of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

