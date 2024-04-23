Cetera Trust Company N.A Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,085 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

