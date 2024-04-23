CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $252.50

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 252.50 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 251 ($3.10), with a volume of 12253 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.50 ($3.09).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 194.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 139.50. The stock has a market cap of £707.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,262.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg bought 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £300.82 ($371.57). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 130 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 232 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £301.60 ($372.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 504 shares of company stock worth $90,230. Company insiders own 64.85% of the company's stock.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

