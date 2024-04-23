CBIZ (CBZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. CBIZ has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-$2.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CBIZ to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CBZ opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBIZ has a one year low of $49.13 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBZ

CBIZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.