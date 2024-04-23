Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $104.38

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.38 and traded as low as C$98.25. Restaurant Brands International shares last traded at C$100.45, with a volume of 471,141 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$81.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$100.34. The firm has a market cap of C$31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 38.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.3812224 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were issued a $0.779 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total value of C$6,121,298.40. In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.26, for a total transaction of C$1,110,726.90. Also, Senior Officer Jill Granat sold 80,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.20, for a total transaction of C$6,121,298.40. Insiders have sold 154,525 shares of company stock valued at $12,100,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

