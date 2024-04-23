BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,388.20

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,388.20 ($17.15) and last traded at GBX 1,388.20 ($17.15), with a volume of 15332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,384 ($17.09).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,339.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,309.98. The company has a market cap of £657.71 million, a P/E ratio of -480.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 20.22.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

