Materialise (MTLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Materialise has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million during the quarter.

MTLS opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $302.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

