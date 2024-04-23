Old Republic International (ORI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Old Republic International to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. On average, analysts expect Old Republic International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.83. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Republic International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.48%.

In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $55,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Old Republic International

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.