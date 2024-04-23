Roku (ROKU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Roku to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Roku Stock Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.66. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $51.62 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 12,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $798,741.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

