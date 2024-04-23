Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys New Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,893,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,766,000 after buying an additional 849,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.4 %

BMY opened at $49.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

