Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $277,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.7% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 104,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,701 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,738 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.68.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $88.18 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $84.29 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.80 and its 200 day moving average is $94.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.