Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Medtronic by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 16,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Medtronic by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,667,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $137,406,000 after acquiring an additional 519,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.
Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.11. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 87.90%.
Insider Activity at Medtronic
In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medtronic
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.