ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $723.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

