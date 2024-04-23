Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 209 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $795.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $262.25 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $846.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $627.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total value of $4,003,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

