CVRx (CVRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect CVRx to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. CVRx had a negative net margin of 104.85% and a negative return on equity of 47.30%. On average, analysts expect CVRx to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CVRx Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CVRX opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. CVRx has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 12.86 and a current ratio of 14.25.
Insider Transactions at CVRx
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
View Our Latest Analysis on CVRX
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- What does consumer price index measure?
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- IMAX: How It’s Still Cashing In on the Movie Business
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Analysts Agree, This Could Be Tyson Stock’s Comeback Year
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.