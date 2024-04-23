Cwm LLC Acquires 178,594 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,594 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.36% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $9,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 233.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 79,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 55,994 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGGR opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $32.35.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

