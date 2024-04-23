The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 211,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $74.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $518,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,608.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 316,282 shares of company stock valued at $21,373,311 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

