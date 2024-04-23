Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 440 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,199,000 after acquiring an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,972,000 after buying an additional 324,095 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,011,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 223,980 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,058.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,602,000 after acquiring an additional 185,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 314,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 178,729 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

