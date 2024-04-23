Cwm LLC Buys 11,105 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,633,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWD opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.