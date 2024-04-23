Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,796 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 1.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,779 shares during the period. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $7,814,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $6,073,000. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,717,000. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,248,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.