Cwm LLC Buys 5,749 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $523.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $533.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

