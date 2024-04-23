Cwm LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,322 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,594 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in GSK by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in GSK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,961 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 51.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.