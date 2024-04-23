Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned about 0.11% of YETI worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI by 41.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 122,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 35,822 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in YETI in the third quarter worth $1,286,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in YETI by 13.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of YETI by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 146,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,089 shares during the period.

YETI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on YETI from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

YETI stock opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.29. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. YETI’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

