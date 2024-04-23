Cwm LLC Has $9.97 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,256 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in RTX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after buying an additional 60,319 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in RTX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,941,000 after buying an additional 1,914,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,665,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,744,000 after acquiring an additional 593,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

RTX Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RTX opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $102.63. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

