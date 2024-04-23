Cwm LLC Sells 161,139 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,139 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.36% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $10,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

SGOL stock opened at $22.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $23.24.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

