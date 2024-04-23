Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,125.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 133,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 131,470 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 448,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,680,000 after buying an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,034,000 after buying an additional 47,889 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne stock opened at $97.76 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

