Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,728,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,672,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,358,000 after buying an additional 795,797 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,927,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after buying an additional 996,629 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,893,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,394,000 after buying an additional 530,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,119,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after buying an additional 179,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.35.

NYSE IFF opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

