Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the third quarter valued at $113,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total value of $1,836,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,700.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at $95,802,631.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,344.94, for a total transaction of $1,836,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,700.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,806.79 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $8,211.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7,717.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,942.69.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $133.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 499.45 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

