Darling Ingredients (DAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect Darling Ingredients to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DAR stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61.
In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Darling Ingredients
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
